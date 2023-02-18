Community Health Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,283 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 1,057 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

