Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 643,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,287. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

