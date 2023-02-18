Comparing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -70.36% -50.32% -41.55% ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20%

Risk & Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $37.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 9.10 -$118.16 million ($3.54) -10.39 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.12 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.79

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Phreesia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

