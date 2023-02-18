Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
