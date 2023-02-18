Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.