Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) vs. SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Financial Comparison

SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Aktiengesellschaft pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAF-Holland and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A C$0.77 13.60 Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $10.73 6.87

Analyst Ratings

Continental Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAF-Holland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAF-Holland and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAF-Holland 0 1 0 0 2.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

SAF-Holland currently has a consensus target price of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Given SAF-Holland’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAF-Holland is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares SAF-Holland and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Rating)

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry. The Americas segment manufactures and sells key components for the semi-trailer, trailer, truck, bus and recreational vehicle industries. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry, axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing legs as well as coupling devices. The APAC/China segment manufactures and sale of axle and suspension systems for buses, trailers and semi-trailers. The company was founded on December 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems. The Tires segment focuses on the provision of tire technology solutions. The ContiTech segment specializes in the development and manufacture of cross-material, as well as products and systems for the automotive industry. The Contract Manufacturing segment is involved in the contract manufacturing of products. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.