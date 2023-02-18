Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89.

Insider Activity at Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

