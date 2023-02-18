Cormark Boosts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.35 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.