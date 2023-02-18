Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,424 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

