Cowen Initiates Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.
Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KROS stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
