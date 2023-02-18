Cowen Initiates Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after acquiring an additional 183,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 906,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 134,956 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

