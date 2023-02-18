Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $70.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

