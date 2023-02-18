Credit Suisse Group Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $120.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.13.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IAC by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 111,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.