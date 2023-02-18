Credit Suisse Group Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $137.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.79.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

