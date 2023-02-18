Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,238,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,705 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

