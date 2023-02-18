Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -160.83.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

