Critical Contrast: Investview (INVU) & Its Rivals

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Investview to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -4.04% -27.20% -1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Investview and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 739 3843 5967 102 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Investview’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investview and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.02 Investview Competitors $997.44 million $71.04 million 1,179.20

Investview’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Investview peers beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

