Critical Review: Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Netcapital and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Netcapital.

This table compares Netcapital and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $6.78 million 1.13 $3.50 million $0.82 1.54 Bit Digital $96.08 million 1.28 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.99

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

