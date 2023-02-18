Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

