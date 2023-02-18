Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

