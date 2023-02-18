Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.39 million. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 16.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

