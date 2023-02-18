DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 1.5 %

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

