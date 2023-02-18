DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0489 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $165.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00221711 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00100812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00057355 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,447 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

