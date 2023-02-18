Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.37 and its 200 day moving average is $395.55. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 131.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.15.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

