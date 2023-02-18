Dero (DERO) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $144,902.66 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.53 or 0.00018400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00404678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00090607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00653471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00546515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00172724 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,299,452 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

