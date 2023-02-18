Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124,058.53

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $124,058.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00018365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00407008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00091986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00662194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00555796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00173471 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,299,927 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

