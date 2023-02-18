Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at €20.76 ($22.32) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.14.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

