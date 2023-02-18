DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

