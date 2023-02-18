Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.