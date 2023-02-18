DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $175.73 million and $6.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,635.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00404785 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013605 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00091929 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00656374 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00552102 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00173633 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,028,973,124 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
