Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 159 ($1.93) in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

