DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 22,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 7.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

