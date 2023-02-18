DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 22,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

