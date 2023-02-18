Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.97 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

