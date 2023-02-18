DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 38.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

