Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 17th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.31. 979,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,966. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

