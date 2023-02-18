Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $23.59.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

