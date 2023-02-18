Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

DND stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.24. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$31.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.71.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Dye & Durham Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

