E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $306,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $116.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

