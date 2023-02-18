E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,151 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

FATE opened at $6.55 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.