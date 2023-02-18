eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.14 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $701.69 million and $15.14 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,683.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00556123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00174776 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00051248 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,311,329,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,311,354,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
