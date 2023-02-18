Efforce Price Hits $0.0657 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and $474,908.35 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00424434 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.45 or 0.28115261 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

