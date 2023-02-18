Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.