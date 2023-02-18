Electroneum Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and $46,769.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015105 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,734,637 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
