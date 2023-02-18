Electroneum Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and $46,769.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,734,637 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.