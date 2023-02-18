Elekta AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EKTAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Stories

