Elrond 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.79 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $60.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $51.80 or 0.00210655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,024,859 coins and its circulating supply is 25,019,707 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

