Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

