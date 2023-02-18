Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Employers Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 255,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Employers by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

