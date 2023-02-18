Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $489.78 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001979 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $489.78 million and $25.12 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
