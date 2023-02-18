Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $79,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

