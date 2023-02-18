Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

