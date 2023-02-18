Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.