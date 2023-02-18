Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
