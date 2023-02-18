Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $227,652.08

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.91 million and approximately $227,652.08 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00006967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00653772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00550912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172439 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,070,005 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

